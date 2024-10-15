Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Cut by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.89.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

