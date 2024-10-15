Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $56,429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $29,172,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2,792.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Catalent by 222.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 444,084 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

