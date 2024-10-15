Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

