Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.