CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

