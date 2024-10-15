Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

