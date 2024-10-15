Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 457,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.