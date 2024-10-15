CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CGI were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after acquiring an additional 258,651 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

