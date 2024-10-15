Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $99.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

