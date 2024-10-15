China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $4.51. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 40,963 shares.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.45.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.61 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.02%.

China Automotive Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.