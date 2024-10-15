Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

