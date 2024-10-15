Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Clarkson Price Performance

CKNHF opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

