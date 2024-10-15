Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Price Performance

CKNHF opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.