Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Clarkson Price Performance
CKNHF opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.
About Clarkson
