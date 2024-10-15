Comparing DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) & Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -38.56% -36.46% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -407.89% N/A -219.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.38 million ($0.56) -7.96 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $560,000.00 81.06 -$3.10 million N/A N/A

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease. The company also develops DM300, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of severe inflammatory diseases. In addition, it develops treatment for neurological disease. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.