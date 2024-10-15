Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4,001.39 and traded as high as C$4,428.29. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,416.24, with a volume of 28,410 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,275.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4,279.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$4,001.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 133.9698183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.381 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

