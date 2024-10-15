Contrasting Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 40.07% 22.50% 19.92% Nexxen International -0.57% 5.92% 3.68%

Volatility & Risk

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yalla Group and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $9.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Nexxen International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and Nexxen International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $326.04 million 2.12 $117.34 million $0.70 6.23 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.57 -$21.49 million ($0.07) -110.56

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Nexxen International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.