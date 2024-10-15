Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. On average, analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $741.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.