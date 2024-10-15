Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. On average, analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VLRS stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $741.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
