Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CVLG opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $697.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVLG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $670,282.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.