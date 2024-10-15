Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.