Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.97 and traded as high as C$11.81. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 2,623,619 shares.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

