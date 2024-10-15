Critical Survey: International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) vs. Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -1.77% -4.09% -0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Group 1 9 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $5.77, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 6.00 Frontier Group $3.61 billion 0.37 -$11.00 million ($0.12) -50.08

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consolidated Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

