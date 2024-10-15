Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $101.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Report on CCK

Insider Activity at Crown

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,127.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Crown

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.