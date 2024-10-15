Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,013 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qiagen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 11.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 379,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Qiagen by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 353,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

