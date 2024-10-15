Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,383,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CW opened at $347.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $194.46 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

