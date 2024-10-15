CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Up 13.5% in September

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

