Cwm LLC Acquires 3,885 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 322,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of RL opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

