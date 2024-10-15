Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,389,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

