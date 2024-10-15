Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,035.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 77.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 390,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TRMB stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

