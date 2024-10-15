Cwm LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 185,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $607.62 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.87 and its 200 day moving average is $524.69.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

