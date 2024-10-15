Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,789,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

