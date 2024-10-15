Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.