Cwm LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1,477.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

BATS:POCT opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $640.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

