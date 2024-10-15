Cwm LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,341 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,560,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHQ opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

