Cwm LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

