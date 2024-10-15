Cwm LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 8,700.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

PAPR opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

