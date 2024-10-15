Cwm LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

