Cwm LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 129.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.03. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

