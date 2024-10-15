Cwm LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $203,933.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,207.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,247 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

