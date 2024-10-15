Cwm LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

