Cwm LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

