Cwm LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,162 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,185. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

