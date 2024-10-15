Cwm LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile



Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles



