Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $559.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

