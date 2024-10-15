Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 946,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

