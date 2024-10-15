Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 206.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

