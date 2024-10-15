Cwm LLC Purchases 10,414 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.72. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $150.80.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

