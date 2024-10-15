Cwm LLC Purchases 7,315 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,280,000 after buying an additional 99,164 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $179.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.