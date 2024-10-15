Cwm LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

