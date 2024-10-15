Cwm LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.