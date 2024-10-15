Cwm LLC Raises Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 398.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 859,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 104.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,577,000 after purchasing an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 817,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 146.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 930,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.