Cwm LLC Raises Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $399.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.12 and a 200-day moving average of $388.27.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.00.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

