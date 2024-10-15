Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 41.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 270,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 29.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

